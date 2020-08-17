Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.68

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is priced at $146.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $144.00 and reached a high price of $151.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $133.28. The stock touched a low price of $137.62.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, Novavax and UK Government Announce Collaboration and Purchase Agreement for Novavax’ COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate. Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it has signed a Heads of Terms (Term Sheet) with the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) for the purchase of 60 million doses of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine, and a Phase 3 clinical trial to assess the efficacy of the vaccine in the UK population. Novavax will also expand its collaboration with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, which will manufacture the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373 from its Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees site in the UK, in addition to its sites in North Carolina and Texas in the United States. The FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies site in the UK is expected to produce up to 180 million doses annually, which further boosts the global supply of NVX-CoV2373 for additional markets. You can read further details here

Novavax Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $189.40 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $3.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/20.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) full year performance was 2113.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Novavax Inc. shares are logging -22.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4038.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.54 and $189.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13656409 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) recorded performance in the market was 3581.16%, having the revenues showcasing 235.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.17B, as it employees total of 165 workers.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Novavax Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.74, with a change in the price was noted +133.74. In a similar fashion, Novavax Inc. posted a movement of +1,047.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,063,977 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVAX is recording 1.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.74.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Novavax Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.66%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Novavax Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3581.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1807.68%, alongside a boost of 2113.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 235.80% during last recorded quarter.