Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) market price of $3.19 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), which is $3.19 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.45 after opening rate of $2.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.50 before closing at $3.20.

Recently in News on August 17, 2020, Muscle Maker Grill Partners with REEF’s Delivery-Only, Neighborhood Kitchens. Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill, Healthy Joe’s, Meal Plan AF & MMG Burger Bar, a fast-casual brand known for serving ‘healthier for you’ meals, today announced it has been selected as a target partner with Reef Technology and has signed an agreement to launch two pilot kitchens this summer starting in Union City, New Jersey which will bring Muscle Maker Grill’s healthy meals to a new set of consumers. The second location will be announced shortly. These locations will operate on a delivery-only model, where customers can enjoy Muscle Maker Grill dishes packed with fresh veggies, all-natural chicken breast or grass-fed steak by placing their order through any one of the established third-party delivery platforms, and have it brought right to their door via contactless delivery. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Muscle Maker Inc. shares are logging -37.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $5.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1822114 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) recorded performance in the market was -17.10%, having the revenues showcasing 77.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.19M, as it employees total of 380 workers.

The Analysts eye on Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.15, with a change in the price was noted +1.28. In a similar fashion, Muscle Maker Inc. posted a movement of +65.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 245,393 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRIL is recording 7.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.50.

Technical rundown of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Muscle Maker Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.10%. The shares increased approximately by 50.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by 37.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 77.79% during last recorded quarter.