LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) is on the roll with an average volume of 133.09K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) was valued at $7.40. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.08 while reaching the peak value of $7.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.61. The stock current value is $10.03.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results. All financial comparisons stated below are versus Q1 2020, unless otherwise noted. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.28 and $49.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2249504 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) recorded performance in the market was -58.52%, having the revenues showcasing 39.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.12M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.52, with a change in the price was noted +3.60. In a similar fashion, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +59.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 129,119 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMPX is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX)

Raw Stochastic average of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.52%. The shares increased approximately by -1.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.36% during last recorded quarter.