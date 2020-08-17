LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 107.62K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX), which is $7.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.50 after opening rate of $7.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.61 before closing at $6.96.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results. All financial comparisons stated below are versus Q1 2020, unless otherwise noted. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. shares are logging -84.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.28 and $49.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1136835 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX) recorded performance in the market was -58.52%, having the revenues showcasing 39.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.12M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

The Analysts eye on LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.48, with a change in the price was noted +1.74. In a similar fashion, LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +30.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 108,327 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LMPX is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. (LMPX)

Raw Stochastic average of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.18%.

Considering, the past performance of LMP Automotive Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.52%. The shares increased approximately by -1.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.36% during last recorded quarter.