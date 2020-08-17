Gear up for the change! International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) has hit the volume of 1096909

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) is priced at $18.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.50 and reached a high price of $18.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.63. The stock touched a low price of $16.0101.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, International Money Express Updates 2Q20 Earnings Presentation with Immaterial Revision. International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) has revised slide 5 of its second quarter earnings presentation to correct an immaterial error regarding online customer and online transaction growth for the second quarter of 2020. This revision does not change any other information contained in the presentation. The updated presentation can be found on the company website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events. You can read further details here

International Money Express Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.25 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $6.46 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) full year performance was 28.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, International Money Express Inc. shares are logging 0.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.46 and $18.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1096909 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) recorded performance in the market was 50.58%, having the revenues showcasing 80.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 632.74M, as it employees total of 247 workers.

Specialists analysis on International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.38, with a change in the price was noted +10.11. In a similar fashion, International Money Express Inc. posted a movement of +126.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 155,620 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMXI is recording 1.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)

Raw Stochastic average of International Money Express Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.72%, alongside a boost of 28.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.94% during last recorded quarter.