Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.80M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) was valued at $24.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $24.35 while reaching the peak value of $26.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $24.35. The stock current value is $25.77.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.66 on 01/23/20, with the lowest value was $15.17 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) full year performance was -11.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares are logging -21.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.17 and $32.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6056814 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) recorded performance in the market was -12.50%, having the revenues showcasing 34.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.75B, as it employees total of 5760 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Elanco Animal Health Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.43, with a change in the price was noted +7.16. In a similar fashion, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated posted a movement of +38.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,562,237 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELAN is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Technical breakdown of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

Raw Stochastic average of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.68%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.82%, alongside a downfall of -11.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.78% during last recorded quarter.