Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 13.13M

At the end of the latest market close, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) was valued at $40.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $42.00 while reaching the peak value of $44.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $37.50. The stock current value is $40.69.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, Duck Creek Technologies Prices Initial Public Offering. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property and casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $27.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 14, 2020 under the symbol “DCT.” The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2020 subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. shares are logging -8.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.50 and $44.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 968467 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%.

Specialists analysis on Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Trends and Technical analysis: Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

