Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.12

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), which is $2.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.09 after opening rate of $2.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.70 before closing at $2.73.

Recently in News on June 10, 2020, Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors. Two New Independent Directors, Ms. Wan Zhang and Ms. Yaping Zhang, have Joined Board. You can read further details here

Yunhong CTI Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.37 on 06/12/20, with the lowest value was $0.65 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) full year performance was -8.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yunhong CTI Ltd. shares are logging -66.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 604.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $8.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1476163 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) recorded performance in the market was 234.68%, having the revenues showcasing 145.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.55M, as it employees total of 105 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yunhong CTI Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.88, with a change in the price was noted +1.98. In a similar fashion, Yunhong CTI Ltd. posted a movement of +237.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,069,541 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTIB is recording 14.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.18.

Technical rundown of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB)

Raw Stochastic average of Yunhong CTI Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.06%.

Considering, the past performance of Yunhong CTI Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 234.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.25%, alongside a downfall of -8.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 145.22% during last recorded quarter.