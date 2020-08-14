Why is Element Solutions Inc (ESI) up 25.17% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) was valued at $11.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.19 while reaching the peak value of $11.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.14. The stock current value is $10.97.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, Element Solutions Inc Announces Acquisition of DMP Corporation and the Launch of MacDermid Envio Solutions. Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) (“Element Solutions” “ESI” or the “Company”), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, today announced its acquisition of DMP Corporation (“DMP”), a premier provider of turnkey wastewater treatment and recycle and reuse solutions across multiple manufacturing industries. The Company today also announced the formation of MacDermid Envio Solutions, a new business focused on helping customers profitably reduce their environmental impact through proprietary water treatment and metals recycling solutions. This business will report under Element Solutions’ Industrial Solutions vertical but sell across ESI’s broader end markets. The acquisition of DMP further expands the Company’s investment in technology to provide innovative solutions helping its customers manage the existential issue of sustainability for manufacturing businesses around the world. DMP will be combined with ESI’s existing Chemtech metals recycling business to form MacDermid Envio Solutions. You can read further details here

Element Solutions Inc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.74 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $5.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) full year performance was 25.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Element Solutions Inc shares are logging -13.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.35 and $12.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 473798 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Element Solutions Inc (ESI) recorded performance in the market was -3.34%, having the revenues showcasing 18.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.76B, as it employees total of 4400 workers.

Analysts verdict on Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.25, with a change in the price was noted +3.74. In a similar fashion, Element Solutions Inc posted a movement of +51.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,226,296 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESI is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Element Solutions Inc in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Element Solutions Inc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.38%, alongside a boost of 25.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.84% during last recorded quarter.