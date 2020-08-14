Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) was up 4.40%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE). It is currently valued at $7.83. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.89, after setting-off with the price of $7.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.47 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.50.

Recently in News on July 28, 2020, Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, August 14, 2020. Conference Call Scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.22 on 06/12/20, with the lowest value was $6.93 for the same time period, recorded on 07/31/20.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares are logging -30.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.93 and $11.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1703034 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) recorded performance in the market was -22.63%, having the revenues showcasing -22.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 293.23M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.26, with a change in the price was noted -1.58. In a similar fashion, Whole Earth Brands Inc. posted a movement of -16.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,016,621 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Whole Earth Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.23%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Whole Earth Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.63%. The shares increased approximately by 4.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.01% during last recorded quarter.