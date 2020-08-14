Recent Change of 0.53% in the Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), which is $39.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.12 after opening rate of $39.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $38.83 before closing at $39.55.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Toll Brothers’ Website to Broadcast Its August 26, 2020 Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Live. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, will broadcast live on its website, www.TollBrothers.com, a conference call to discuss results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2020. The event is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The Company will announce third quarter FY 2020 results for earnings, revenues, contracts and backlog after the market close on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The call will be hosted by Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer. You can read further details here

Toll Brothers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.31 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $13.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) full year performance was 13.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Toll Brothers Inc. shares are logging -19.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 199.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.28 and $49.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1620893 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) recorded performance in the market was 0.63%, having the revenues showcasing 62.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.04B, as it employees total of 5100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Toll Brothers Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.69, with a change in the price was noted +25.96. In a similar fashion, Toll Brothers Inc. posted a movement of +188.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,599,509 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOL is recording 0.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.95.

Technical breakdown of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Raw Stochastic average of Toll Brothers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Toll Brothers Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.36%, alongside a boost of 13.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 62.22% during last recorded quarter.