Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 4.34

At the end of the latest market close, Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) was valued at $6.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.61 while reaching the peak value of $8.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.61. The stock current value is $7.97.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, Microbot Medical to Share Current Results of a Feasibility Animal Study Utilizing the LIBERTY Robotic System. Results to be shared on August 17th during Needham’s Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics Conference. You can read further details here

Microbot Medical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.75 on 01/13/20, with the lowest value was $4.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) full year performance was 42.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Microbot Medical Inc. shares are logging -60.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.30 and $20.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1495399 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) recorded performance in the market was -21.63%, having the revenues showcasing 17.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.35M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.73, with a change in the price was noted +2.47. In a similar fashion, Microbot Medical Inc. posted a movement of +44.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 281,178 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MBOT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT)

Raw Stochastic average of Microbot Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.25%, alongside a boost of 42.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.03% during last recorded quarter.