KB Home (KBH) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.15M

KB Home (KBH) is priced at $35.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $35.87 and reached a high price of $36.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $36.30. The stock touched a low price of $35.75.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Stonefield, Its Latest New-Home Community in a Prime Gardena, California Location, Priced From the $610,000s. Homebuilder debuts new KB Home Office concept for the first time in the Los Angeles-area. You can read further details here

KB Home had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.51 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $9.82 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

KB Home (KBH) full year performance was 36.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KB Home shares are logging -12.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 261.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.82 and $40.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 357586 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KB Home (KBH) recorded performance in the market was 5.92%, having the revenues showcasing 48.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.31B, as it employees total of 2140 workers.

KB Home (KBH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the KB Home a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.72, with a change in the price was noted +19.88. In a similar fashion, KB Home posted a movement of +127.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,416,376 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KBH is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

KB Home (KBH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KB Home in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KB Home, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.03%, alongside a boost of 36.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.04% during last recorded quarter.