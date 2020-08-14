FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) is on the roll with an average volume of 183.72K in the recent 3 months

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) is priced at $1.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.48 and reached a high price of $1.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.48. The stock touched a low price of $1.41.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, FlexShopper, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results; Net Revenues Up 15.1% to $22.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA up 12.7% to $2.0 million. FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and LTO payment solution provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, highlighted by growth in adjusted EBITDA and net revenues. You can read further details here

FlexShopper Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2200 on 02/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.9500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) full year performance was -7.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FlexShopper Inc. shares are logging -50.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $3.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 264088 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) recorded performance in the market was -41.50%, having the revenues showcasing 18.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.87M, as it employees total of 178 workers.

Specialists analysis on FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the FlexShopper Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4451, with a change in the price was noted +0.3911. In a similar fashion, FlexShopper Inc. posted a movement of +33.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 209,188 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY)

Raw Stochastic average of FlexShopper Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.66%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.49%, alongside a downfall of -7.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.40% during last recorded quarter.