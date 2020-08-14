Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.25

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) is priced at $22.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.84 and reached a high price of $23.255, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.97. The stock touched a low price of $22.11.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable September 3, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 25, 2020. The ex-dividend date (the date the common stock trades without the dividend) is August 24, 2020. You can read further details here

Carpenter Technology Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.25 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $13.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) full year performance was -50.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Carpenter Technology Corporation shares are logging -60.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.60 and $56.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1113693 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) recorded performance in the market was -55.48%, having the revenues showcasing 16.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.03B, as it employees total of 5100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Carpenter Technology Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.33, with a change in the price was noted +5.67. In a similar fashion, Carpenter Technology Corporation posted a movement of +34.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 669,375 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRS is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Carpenter Technology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Carpenter Technology Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.24%, alongside a downfall of -50.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.20% during last recorded quarter.