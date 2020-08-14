BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 612.25K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI), which is $39.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.37 after opening rate of $44.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $43.27 before closing at $44.71.

Recently in News on August 14, 2020, BioXcel Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. SERENITY I & II Phase 3 trials of BXCL501 achieved all primary and secondary endpoints; New Drug Application (“NDA”) submission to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) planned for Q1 2021. You can read further details here

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $71.50 on 07/20/20, with the lowest value was $11.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/09/20.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) full year performance was 427.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -45.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 943.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.76 and $71.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 925282 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) recorded performance in the market was 206.02%, having the revenues showcasing -2.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.00B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

The Analysts eye on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.14, with a change in the price was noted +21.29. In a similar fashion, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +115.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 556,921 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

Raw Stochastic average of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.12%.

Considering, the past performance of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 206.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.46%, alongside a boost of 427.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.49% during last recorded quarter.