Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.94

For the readers interested in the stock health of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER). It is currently valued at $4.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.55, after setting-off with the price of $5.26. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.25.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, Acer Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Advanced expanded pipeline of clinical stage product candidates, including emetine for COVID-19 and ACER-001 for Urea Cycle Disorders. You can read further details here

Acer Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.25 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $1.08 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) full year performance was 141.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -38.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 313.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.08 and $7.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1138703 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) recorded performance in the market was 30.92%, having the revenues showcasing 49.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.47M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Analysts verdict on Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Acer Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.11, with a change in the price was noted +2.99. In a similar fashion, Acer Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +223.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 324,166 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACER is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Acer Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Acer Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.42%, alongside a boost of 141.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.15% during last recorded quarter.