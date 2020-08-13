WidePoint Corporation (WYY) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.03

Let’s start up with the current stock price of WidePoint Corporation (WYY), which is $0.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.92 after opening rate of $0.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.86 before closing at $0.89.

Recently in News on August 5, 2020, LD Micro : Announces Preliminary List of Presenters for the LD 500. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the initial list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online. You can read further details here

WidePoint Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9900 on 06/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) full year performance was 126.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WidePoint Corporation shares are logging -11.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 208.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $0.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1090674 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WidePoint Corporation (WYY) recorded performance in the market was 120.13%, having the revenues showcasing 69.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 76.83M, as it employees total of 249 workers.

Specialists analysis on WidePoint Corporation (WYY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5780, with a change in the price was noted +0.5362. In a similar fashion, WidePoint Corporation posted a movement of +157.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,000,540 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WYY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: WidePoint Corporation (WYY)

Raw Stochastic average of WidePoint Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 120.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.88%, alongside a boost of 126.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 69.66% during last recorded quarter.