Time to Buy Beat-Down STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN). It is currently valued at $1.70. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.62, after setting-off with the price of $1.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.62.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, STRATA Skin Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results. Recurring revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, a 52.1% decrease over second quarter 2019Total gross margins in the second quarter of 2020 was 48.7%, a 14.9% decrease over second quarter 2019Global recurring revenue installed base totaled 806 systems at June 30, 2020Conference call and webcast, today at 8:30 am Eastern Time. You can read further details here

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5300 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.7520 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/20.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) full year performance was -42.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares are logging -40.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 455200 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) recorded performance in the market was -22.12%, having the revenues showcasing 39.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.96M, as it employees total of 115 workers.

Analysts verdict on STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1895, with a change in the price was noted +0.9110. In a similar fashion, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. posted a movement of +119.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 79,093 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SSKN is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.06%, alongside a downfall of -42.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by 31.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.66% during last recorded quarter.