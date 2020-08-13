Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) was up 132.29%

At the end of the latest market close, FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) was valued at $3.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.48 while reaching the peak value of $3.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.17. The stock current value is $8.20.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, Digital Offering Acts as Financial Advisor to FAT Brands Inc. Public Offering of Series B Preferred Stock and Warrants. LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Digital Offering, a next generation investment bank is pleased to announce that Digital Offering acted as the financial advisor for the FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT, FATBP, FATBW), underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 360,000 shares of 8.25% Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”) and 1,899,000 warrant (the “Warrants”) to each purchase one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $5.00 per share, including 99,000 Warrants as a result of a partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriter. You can read further details here

FAT Brands Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.25 on 08/13/20, with the lowest value was $1.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) full year performance was -4.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FAT Brands Inc. shares are logging 32.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 376.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.72 and $6.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18323772 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) recorded performance in the market was -22.42%, having the revenues showcasing 10.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.15M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FAT Brands Inc. (FAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FAT Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.28, with a change in the price was noted +6.87. In a similar fashion, FAT Brands Inc. posted a movement of +390.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 171,735 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAT is recording 19.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 19.30.

Technical breakdown of FAT Brands Inc. (FAT)

Raw Stochastic average of FAT Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FAT Brands Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.12%, alongside a downfall of -4.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.19% during last recorded quarter.