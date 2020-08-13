Here is why ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.39%

At the end of the latest market close, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) was valued at $4.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.49 while reaching the peak value of $5.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.53. The stock current value is $4.50.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, ThermoGenesis Holdings Enters into Supply Agreement with New EUA Approved COVID-19 Antibody Test Manufacturer; Marketing to Begin on August 17, 2020. – ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, announced that on August 12, the Company entered into a supply agreement with BioHit Healthcare (Hefei) Co., Ltd. to market, under the ThermoGenesis brand, its SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit, which has already received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company simultaneously withdrew its own EUA submission for the previously announced SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Antibody Fast Detection Kit (Colloidal Gold). The new ThermoGenesis branded SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit is expected to initiate marketing on August 17, 2020. You can read further details here

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.18 on 04/30/20, with the lowest value was $1.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) full year performance was 51.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares are logging -68.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $14.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 679980 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) recorded performance in the market was 2.95%, having the revenues showcasing -56.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.46M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Specialists analysis on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.12, with a change in the price was noted +2.14. In a similar fashion, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +92.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,019,584 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for THMO is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Raw Stochastic average of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.52%, alongside a boost of 51.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.65% during last recorded quarter.