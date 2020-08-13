Here is why Elastic N.V. (ESTC) recent weekly performance of -8.08% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Elastic N.V. (ESTC) was valued at $83.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $83.95 while reaching the peak value of $89.145 and lowest value recorded on the day was $83.95. The stock current value is $87.08.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Elastic to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended July 31, 2020 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 p.m. Amsterdam time that day to review its financial results and business outlook. You can read further details here

Elastic N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $99.56 on 07/09/20, with the lowest value was $39.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) full year performance was 0.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elastic N.V. shares are logging -12.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $39.01 and $99.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1964337 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elastic N.V. (ESTC) recorded performance in the market was 35.43%, having the revenues showcasing 25.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.96B, as it employees total of 1936 workers.

The Analysts eye on Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Elastic N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.38, with a change in the price was noted +37.12. In a similar fashion, Elastic N.V. posted a movement of +74.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,347,022 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Raw Stochastic average of Elastic N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Elastic N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.59%, alongside a boost of 0.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.93% during last recorded quarter.