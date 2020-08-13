Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) market price of $46.02 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG), which is $46.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $46.44 after opening rate of $46.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $45.85 before closing at $45.68.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Essential Utilities Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering with a Forward Component. Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) (“Essential”) announced today the pricing of a registered underwritten offering of 6,700,000 shares of its common stock at a price per share of $46.40. In connection with the forward sale agreement described below, subject to certain conditions, all shares are expected to be borrowed by the forward purchaser (as defined below) (or its affiliate) from third parties and sold to the underwriter and offered in connection with such forward sale agreement. RBC Capital Markets is acting as the sole book-running manager for this offering. The underwriter may offer shares of Essential’s common stock from time to time to purchasers directly or through agents, or through brokers in brokerage transactions on the NYSE, in the over-the-counter market, or to dealers in negotiated transactions, or in a combination of such methods of sale or otherwise, at a fixed price or prices, which may be changed, or at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices, or at negotiated prices. Closing of this offering is expected to occur on or about August 13, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Essential Utilities Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.52 on 02/18/20, with the lowest value was $30.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) full year performance was 5.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Essential Utilities Inc. shares are logging -15.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.40 and $54.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1224935 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) recorded performance in the market was -1.96%, having the revenues showcasing 18.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.87B, as it employees total of 1583 workers.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Essential Utilities Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.77, with a change in the price was noted +11.10. In a similar fashion, Essential Utilities Inc. posted a movement of +31.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,123,956 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WTRG is recording 1.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.12.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Essential Utilities Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Essential Utilities Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.45%, alongside a boost of 5.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.58% during last recorded quarter.