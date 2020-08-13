Dollar General Corporation (DG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.47

Dollar General Corporation (DG) is priced at $196.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $193.00 and reached a high price of $197.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $191.09. The stock touched a low price of $191.59.

Recently in News on August 6, 2020, Dollar General Corporation Announces Webcast of its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter on August 27, 2020. You can read further details here

Dollar General Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $197.38 on 08/12/20, with the lowest value was $125.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) full year performance was 45.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dollar General Corporation shares are logging -0.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $125.00 and $197.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1762787 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dollar General Corporation (DG) recorded performance in the market was 26.19%, having the revenues showcasing 8.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.85B, as it employees total of 143000 workers.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Dollar General Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 181.35, with a change in the price was noted +56.70. In a similar fashion, Dollar General Corporation posted a movement of +40.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,381,505 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DG is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dollar General Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dollar General Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.06%, alongside a boost of 45.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.40% during last recorded quarter.