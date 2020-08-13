CME Group Inc. (CME) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.93M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CME Group Inc. (CME), which is $169.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $172.24 after opening rate of $169.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $169.45 before closing at $168.12.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, CME Group Announces Record Precious Metals Volumes on August 11. – CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that Precious Metals markets reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 1.55 million contracts on August 11, surpassing the previous record of 1.51 million set February 28, 2020. A record 397,000 Silver futures contracts were traded on August 11, 2020, surpassing the prior record of 329,000 set on August 7, 2020. You can read further details here

CME Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $225.36 on 02/27/20, with the lowest value was $131.80 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

CME Group Inc. (CME) full year performance was -19.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CME Group Inc. shares are logging -24.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $131.80 and $225.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1562233 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CME Group Inc. (CME) recorded performance in the market was -15.32%, having the revenues showcasing -4.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.79B, as it employees total of 4360 workers.

Analysts verdict on CME Group Inc. (CME)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the CME Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 174.27, with a change in the price was noted +11.55. In a similar fashion, CME Group Inc. posted a movement of +7.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,029,236 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CME is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

CME Group Inc. (CME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CME Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CME Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.15%, alongside a downfall of -19.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.50% during last recorded quarter.