Boiling and ready to burst as Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) last month performance was -1.68%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH). It is currently valued at $0.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.315, after setting-off with the price of $0.3149. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.3071 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.31.

Recently in News on August 13, 2020, Torchlight Enters Option Agreement to Sell Hazel Project. PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) (“Torchlight” or the “Company”), today announced the signing of an option agreement to sell the Hazel Project to a group of private investors. The Company has agreed to sell the acreage at $1,300 an acre after an option period. The investors must drill and complete the Flying B Ranch #4 well in the project to earn the option and then, after a period of evaluation, they have the option to acquire the remaining acreage for the amount stated. Torchlight controls 9,600 net acres in the play and if the option is exercised and the acreage sold, the purchase price would bring in approximately $12.4 million dollars. If the option is exercised, the funds would be transferred no later than March 31, 2021. If the investors do not exercise, their recourse is the revenue associated with the production from the Flying B #4 only, until such time as they recoup their funds, and then the wellbore and production is turned back over to Torchlight. The well will be drilled and completed horizontally in the Wolfcamp A formation with a proposed lateral distance of 7,500 feet. You can read further details here

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0882 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.2841 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) full year performance was -78.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares are logging -75.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5140696 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) recorded performance in the market was -59.22%, having the revenues showcasing -15.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.50M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3770, with a change in the price was noted -0.0252. In a similar fashion, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted a movement of -6.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 703,563 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRCH is recording 1.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.46%, alongside a downfall of -78.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.78% during last recorded quarter.