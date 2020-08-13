Boiling and ready to burst as Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) last month performance was 9.11%

At the end of the latest market close, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) was valued at $33.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $33.60 while reaching the peak value of $34.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $33.16. The stock current value is $33.52.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Ping Identity Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results, Provides Outlook for Third Quarter. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (“Ping Identity,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares are logging -11.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.02 and $37.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1431037 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) recorded performance in the market was 37.94%, having the revenues showcasing 37.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.75B, as it employees total of 953 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Ping Identity Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.17, with a change in the price was noted +15.27. In a similar fashion, Ping Identity Holding Corp. posted a movement of +83.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,197,285 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PING is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical rundown of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Raw Stochastic average of Ping Identity Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Ping Identity Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.94%. The shares increased approximately by -9.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.72% during last recorded quarter.