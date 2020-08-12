Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.01

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD), which is $34.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $38.20 after opening rate of $37.81 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.00 before closing at $34.67.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Upland Software Announces Pricing of Public Offering of its Common Stock. Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $34.00 per share. The aggregate offering size, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, is expected to be $119,000,000. The offering is expected to close on or about August 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The underwriters for the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Upland Software Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.00 on 08/07/20, with the lowest value was $20.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) full year performance was -18.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Upland Software Inc. shares are logging -24.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.75 and $45.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1014774 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) recorded performance in the market was -2.91%, having the revenues showcasing 17.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 871.26M, as it employees total of 832 workers.

Analysts verdict on Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Upland Software Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.07, with a change in the price was noted +10.16. In a similar fashion, Upland Software Inc. posted a movement of +42.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 257,643 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UPLD is recording 3.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.42.

Upland Software Inc. (UPLD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Upland Software Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Upland Software Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.05%, alongside a downfall of -18.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.61% during last recorded quarter.