Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.43

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is priced at $1.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.84 and reached a high price of $1.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.80. The stock touched a low price of $0.8013.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Staffing 360 Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results. Pandemic-Impacted Revenue Slowly Improving. You can read further details here

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4000 on 07/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) full year performance was -35.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares are logging -35.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 271.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1859465 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) recorded performance in the market was 29.95%, having the revenues showcasing 147.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.05M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6861, with a change in the price was noted +0.6399. In a similar fashion, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +159.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 368,835 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Raw Stochastic average of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.32%, alongside a downfall of -35.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 147.62% during last recorded quarter.