Recent Change of 1.72% in the WillScot Corporation (WSC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

WillScot Corporation (WSC) is priced at $17.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.83 and reached a high price of $18.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.42. The stock touched a low price of $17.40.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Pricing of $500 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (“WillScot Mobile Mini” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that its indirect subsidiary Williams Scotsman International, Inc. (the “WSII”) has priced its offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior secured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). WillScot Mobile Mini intends to use the offering proceeds to redeem all $441 million in aggregate principal amount remaining outstanding of WSII’s 6.875% senior secured notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), after giving effect to the redemption of 10% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes, as announced on July 27, 2020. The remaining net proceeds from the offering, if any, will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes (which may include a repayment of a portion of WSII’s existing ABL credit facility). You can read further details here

WillScot Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.79 on 02/14/20, with the lowest value was $7.45 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

WillScot Corporation (WSC) full year performance was 25.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WillScot Corporation shares are logging -10.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.45 and $19.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3476084 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WillScot Corporation (WSC) recorded performance in the market was -4.16%, having the revenues showcasing 52.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.80B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Specialists analysis on WillScot Corporation (WSC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.69, with a change in the price was noted +9.41. In a similar fashion, WillScot Corporation posted a movement of +113.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,654,085 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WSC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.63.

Trends and Technical analysis: WillScot Corporation (WSC)

Raw Stochastic average of WillScot Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.91%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.09%, alongside a boost of 25.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.36% during last recorded quarter.