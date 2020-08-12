Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Profit Margins posted 22.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Qualys Inc. (QLYS) was valued at $112.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $107.31 while reaching the peak value of $110.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $102.00. The stock current value is $104.76.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Qualys to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences. – Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with interested investors at the following conferences:. You can read further details here

Qualys Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $125.22 on 08/05/20, with the lowest value was $63.37 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) full year performance was 25.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualys Inc. shares are logging -16.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.37 and $125.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1348474 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualys Inc. (QLYS) recorded performance in the market was 25.66%, having the revenues showcasing -0.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.19B, as it employees total of 1289 workers.

The Analysts eye on Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Qualys Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 105.47, with a change in the price was noted +25.92. In a similar fashion, Qualys Inc. posted a movement of +32.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 573,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QLYS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

Raw Stochastic average of Qualys Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Qualys Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.91%, alongside a boost of 25.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.05% during last recorded quarter.