Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 11.98%: What to Expect?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA). It is currently valued at $11.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.57, after setting-off with the price of $11.36. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.265 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.21.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Mueller Water Products to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Sponsored Conference Call. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) will participate in an investor call sponsored by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. For access to the call, please email Tricia Ganning at Patricia.ganning@rbccm.com. Following the call, a link to the call recording will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of Mueller Water Products’ Investor webpage — http://ir.muellerwaterproducts.com. You can read further details here

Mueller Water Products Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.71 on 02/21/20, with the lowest value was $6.64 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) full year performance was 13.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mueller Water Products Inc. shares are logging -10.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.64 and $12.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1664675 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) recorded performance in the market was -4.59%, having the revenues showcasing 40.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B, as it employees total of 3100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Mueller Water Products Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.16, with a change in the price was noted +3.70. In a similar fashion, Mueller Water Products Inc. posted a movement of +47.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 968,050 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MWA is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mueller Water Products Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mueller Water Products Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.54%, alongside a boost of 13.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 40.25% during last recorded quarter.