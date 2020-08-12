Here is why QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) recent weekly performance of -1.91% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM). It is currently valued at $114.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $112.01, after setting-off with the price of $106.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $104.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $108.83.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Qualcomm Announces Expiration Date Results of Its Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only. – Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced today the expiration date results of its four separate offers to purchase for cash (each, a "Cash Offer," and collectively, the "Cash Offers") any and all of the outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the "Old Notes"), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 5, 2020 (the "Offer to Purchase" and, together with the certification to participate in the Cash Offers, the instructions for such certification and the notice of guaranteed delivery, the "Cash Offer Documents").

QUALCOMM Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $113.74 on 08/12/20, with the lowest value was $58.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) full year performance was 55.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, QUALCOMM Incorporated shares are logging 1.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.00 and $113.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9397597 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) recorded performance in the market was 23.35%, having the revenues showcasing 38.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.98B, as it employees total of 37000 workers.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 84.47, with a change in the price was noted +52.01. In a similar fashion, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted a movement of +85.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,257,066 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QCOM is recording 4.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.67.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of QUALCOMM Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of QUALCOMM Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.92%, alongside a boost of 55.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.78% during last recorded quarter.