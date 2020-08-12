Here is why Amyris Inc. (AMRS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.77%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Amyris Inc. (AMRS). It is currently valued at $3.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.93, after setting-off with the price of $3.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.60 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.86.

Recently in News on August 6, 2020, Amyris, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results. Record Quarter for Consumer Brands with 3X Revenue Growth. You can read further details here

Amyris Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.07 on 06/01/20, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) full year performance was -7.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amyris Inc. shares are logging -40.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $6.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1961545 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amyris Inc. (AMRS) recorded performance in the market was 16.99%, having the revenues showcasing 10.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 773.21M, as it employees total of 561 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amyris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.54, with a change in the price was noted +1.22. In a similar fashion, Amyris Inc. posted a movement of +51.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,383,727 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Amyris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Amyris Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.42%, alongside a downfall of -7.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by -14.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.55% during last recorded quarter.