GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) market price of $15.47 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) was valued at $17.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.70 while reaching the peak value of $17.8265 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.38. The stock current value is $15.47.

Recently in News on August 7, 2020, GoHealth’s Encompass Platform Drives Value-Based Care Engagement to Improve Health Outcomes. GoHealth integrates consumer health needs, technology-driven engagement, and value-based care providers to improve health outcomes and personalize care for GoHealth customers. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GoHealth Inc. shares are logging -41.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.40 and $26.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2714302 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) recorded performance in the market was -20.50%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.77B, as it employees total of 1857 workers.

Specialists analysis on GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GoHealth Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOCO is recording 1.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.23.

Trends and Technical analysis: GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.50%. The shares sunk approximately by -13.33% in the 7-day charts.