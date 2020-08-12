Gear up for the change! The Home Depot Inc. (HD) has hit the volume of 1369210

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is priced at $281.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $277.69 and reached a high price of $279.37, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $274.92. The stock touched a low price of $274.41.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, The Home Depot Donates a Half Million Kids Workshop Kits to Nonprofits; Offers Live-Stream and Digital Workshops. – The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, is helping kids keep doing while its in-store Kids Workshop classes are paused, donating more than 500,000 Kids Workshop kits over the past four months to more than 100 nonprofit organizations and schools across the country. Various organizations nationwide including Boys & Girls Club of America, ToolBank and YMCA received kits. The company will continue to donate kits until workshops resume in person. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $281.00 on 08/12/20, with the lowest value was $140.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was 32.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging 0.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $140.63 and $279.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1369210 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was 25.89%, having the revenues showcasing 18.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 293.21B, as it employees total of 415700 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 235.62, with a change in the price was noted +128.78. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +84.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,945,657 in trading volumes.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Home Depot Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.77%, alongside a boost of 32.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.04% during last recorded quarter.