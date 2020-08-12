Do Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) beta value of 1.50 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG). It is currently valued at $19.23. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.27, after setting-off with the price of $15.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.18 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.27.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Enters Into Definitive Merger Agreement; Transaction Would Result In Company Going Private. – Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) (“Company,” “CBMG,” “we” or “our”), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, announced today that it has signed a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by a newly-formed entity (“Parent”) formed on behalf of a consortium consisting of (i) Bizuo (Tony) Liu (CEO of CBMG) and certain other members of CBMG management (Yihong Yao, Li (Helen) Zhang and Chengxiang (Chase) Dai) (collectively, the “Management Rollover Stockholders”), (ii) Dangdai International Group Co., Limited, Mission Right Limited, Wealth Map Holdings Limited, Earls Mill Limited, OPEA SRL, Maplebrook Limited, Full Moon Resources Limited, Viktor Pan and Zheng Zhou (together with the Management Rollover Stockholders, the “Consortium Rollover Stockholders”) and (iii) Yunfeng Fund III, L.P., TF Capital Fund III L.P., Velvet Investment Pte. Ltd., and Bizuo (Tony) Liu (the “Equity Investors”). You can read further details here

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.50 on 08/12/20, with the lowest value was $11.48 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) full year performance was 17.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. shares are logging 1.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.98 and $18.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1740469 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) recorded performance in the market was -12.13%, having the revenues showcasing -1.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 261.71M, as it employees total of 217 workers.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.56, with a change in the price was noted +5.11. In a similar fashion, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. posted a movement of +36.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 95,053 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBMG is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.76%, alongside a boost of 17.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.11% during last recorded quarter.