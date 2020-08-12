DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) is on the roll with an average volume of 936.31K in the recent 3 months

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) is priced at $1.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.23 and reached a high price of $1.53, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.18. The stock touched a low price of $1.20.

Recently in News on July 17, 2020, DelMar Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Proposed Acquisition of Adgero Pharmaceuticals. Conference Call to be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4:30pm ET. You can read further details here

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5300 on 08/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.3800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/20.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) full year performance was -25.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -48.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 231.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $2.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6709459 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) recorded performance in the market was 82.69%, having the revenues showcasing 96.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.02M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

The Analysts eye on DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7623, with a change in the price was noted +0.8565. In a similar fashion, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +212.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 734,081 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI)

Raw Stochastic average of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.59%.

Considering, the past performance of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.85%, alongside a downfall of -25.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 81.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 96.26% during last recorded quarter.