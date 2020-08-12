Celsion Corporation (CLSN) Quarterly Performance is -15.04%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Celsion Corporation (CLSN) was valued at $1.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.18 while reaching the peak value of $1.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.12. The stock current value is $1.13.

Recently in News on August 7, 2020, Celsion Corporation to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Friday, August 14, 2020. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) announced today that the Company will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provide an update on its development programs for GEN-1, an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector formulated into a nanoparticle with a non-viral delivery system and ThermoDox®, its proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 14, 2020. You can read further details here

Celsion Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.5000 on 06/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.6865 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) full year performance was -33.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsion Corporation shares are logging -82.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1350605 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsion Corporation (CLSN) recorded performance in the market was -33.92%, having the revenues showcasing -15.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.04M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Celsion Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9830, with a change in the price was noted +0.3305. In a similar fashion, Celsion Corporation posted a movement of +41.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,728,876 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSN is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Technical breakdown of Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Celsion Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.52%, alongside a downfall of -33.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.04% during last recorded quarter.