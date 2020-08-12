Boiling and ready to burst as Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) last month performance was -14.55%

At the end of the latest market close, Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) was valued at $0.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.31 while reaching the peak value of $0.311 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.292. The stock current value is $0.18.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc. Voluntarily Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) today announced that it and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company”) have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida – Jacksonville Division (the “Bankruptcy Court”). The Company has filed customary motions with the Bankruptcy Court that will authorize, upon Bankruptcy Court approval, the Company’s ability to maintain operations in the ordinary course of business, including, among other things, the payment of employee wages and benefits without interruption, payment of suppliers and vendors in the normal course of business, and the use of cash collateral. These motions are typical in the Chapter 11 process and the Company anticipates that they will be approved shortly after the commencement of its Chapter 11 case. You can read further details here

Stein Mart Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8979 on 02/25/20, with the lowest value was $0.1542 for the same time period, recorded on 08/12/20.

Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) full year performance was -62.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Stein Mart Inc. shares are logging -80.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and -19.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $0.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13000880 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) recorded performance in the market was -56.30%, having the revenues showcasing 1.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.67M, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Stein Mart Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3565, with a change in the price was noted -0.0970. In a similar fashion, Stein Mart Inc. posted a movement of -34.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,508,778 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Stein Mart Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.92%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.14%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Stein Mart Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.07%, alongside a downfall of -62.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.92% during last recorded quarter.