Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) is on the roll with an average volume of 800.32K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) was valued at $8.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.53 while reaching the peak value of $8.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.16. The stock current value is $9.22.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, Biomerica Announces Notice of Allowance for New U.S. Patent Application Covering Diagnostic Guided Therapy for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Provides Progress Update on COVID-19 antibody tests. Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for Biomerica’s second U.S. patent pertaining to the Company’s InFoods® technology platform that offers a revolutionary new way to treat patients suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and other gastrointestinal diseases. Specifically, this allowed application #16/385,322 contains numerous claims that broadly cover the method that enables physicians to identify patient specific foods (e.g. pork, milk, shrimp, broccoli, chickpeas, etc.), that when removed may alleviate or improve an individual’s IBS symptoms, such as constipation, diarrhea, bloating, severe cramping, pain and indigestion. You can read further details here

Biomerica Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.39 on 03/19/20, with the lowest value was $2.05 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) full year performance was 150.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biomerica Inc. shares are logging -60.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 349.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $23.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2862309 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) recorded performance in the market was 183.40%, having the revenues showcasing 11.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.53M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Biomerica Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.67, with a change in the price was noted +2.25. In a similar fashion, Biomerica Inc. posted a movement of +31.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,031,564 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BMRA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Biomerica Inc. (BMRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Biomerica Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.09%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Biomerica Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 183.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 180.07%, alongside a boost of 150.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.01% during last recorded quarter.