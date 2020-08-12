ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $7.00

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) is priced at $6.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.93 and reached a high price of $6.968, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.79. The stock touched a low price of $6.70.

Recently in News on August 12, 2020, ARCA Biopharma Announces Completion of FDA Pre-IND Consultation Under Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program for AB201 as a Potential Treatment for Severe COVID-19. WESTMINSTER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced it has completed a pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP). The FDA provided feedback for ARCA’s clinical development plans for evaluating AB201 as a potential treatment for patients with severe COVID-19. With this feedback, ARCA anticipates submitting its IND application in September 2020 in preparation for initiating a Phase 2B clinical trial as early as the fourth quarter of this year. You can read further details here

ARCA biopharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.00 on 05/28/20, with the lowest value was $2.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) full year performance was 15.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ARCA biopharma Inc. shares are logging -70.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 191.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.21 and $22.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2078841 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) recorded performance in the market was 18.90%, having the revenues showcasing 71.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.81M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ARCA biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.66, with a change in the price was noted +3.85. In a similar fashion, ARCA biopharma Inc. posted a movement of +148.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,378,449 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ABIO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

Raw Stochastic average of ARCA biopharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.24%.

Considering, the past performance of ARCA biopharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.92%, alongside a boost of 15.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.46% during last recorded quarter.