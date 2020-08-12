Analysts Mean recommendation for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) was 1.90: Is this the key time?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is priced at $131.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $133.93 and reached a high price of $134.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $132.47. The stock touched a low price of $130.86.

Recently in News on August 7, 2020, Parallon Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best Employers for Women 2020. Parallon, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, announced today that it has again been named one of America’s Best Employers for Women 2020 in a collaboration between Forbes and market research firm Statista. Women make up 88 percent of Parallon’s workforce and 74 percent of its collective management team. You can read further details here

HCA Healthcare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $151.97 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $58.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) full year performance was 4.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HCA Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -13.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $58.38 and $151.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1493023 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) recorded performance in the market was -10.97%, having the revenues showcasing 32.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.18B, as it employees total of 210000 workers.

The Analysts eye on HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

During the last month, 17 analysts gave the HCA Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 105.76, with a change in the price was noted +48.09. In a similar fashion, HCA Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +57.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,830,562 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Raw Stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.40%.

Considering, the past performance of HCA Healthcare Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.02%, alongside a boost of 4.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.18% during last recorded quarter.