Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.04

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is priced at $1.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.60 and reached a high price of $1.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.48. The stock touched a low price of $1.44.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, Verastem Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress. Announced Path Forward for VS-6766 and Defactinib Combination Following Meeting with FDA. You can read further details here

Verastem Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6699 on 04/23/20, with the lowest value was $1.2300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/20.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) full year performance was 17.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Verastem Inc. shares are logging -67.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.83 and $4.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3531177 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Verastem Inc. (VSTM) recorded performance in the market was 10.45%, having the revenues showcasing -22.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 240.60M, as it employees total of 135 workers.

The Analysts eye on Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Verastem Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9987, with a change in the price was noted -0.3500. In a similar fashion, Verastem Inc. posted a movement of -18.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,686,146 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VSTM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Technical rundown of Verastem Inc. (VSTM)

Raw Stochastic average of Verastem Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.02%.

Considering, the past performance of Verastem Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.85%, alongside a boost of 17.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.11% during last recorded quarter.