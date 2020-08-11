U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.77

Let’s start up with the current stock price of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS), which is $15.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.79 after opening rate of $12.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.40 before closing at $13.71.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, CarParts.com Reports Record Sales and Gross Profit for Second Quarter 2020. – CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the leading e-commerce providers of automotive parts and accessories, is reporting results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020. You can read further details here

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.44 on 08/11/20, with the lowest value was $1.04 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) full year performance was 1146.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. shares are logging 4.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1384.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $14.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1472788 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) recorded performance in the market was 523.18%, having the revenues showcasing 176.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 578.70M, as it employees total of 843 workers.

Specialists analysis on U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.95, with a change in the price was noted +13.35. In a similar fashion, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. posted a movement of +741.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 864,242 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRTS is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

Trends and Technical analysis: U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 523.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 437.65%, alongside a boost of 1146.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 176.97% during last recorded quarter.