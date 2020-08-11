Time to Buy Beat-Down BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) was valued at $0.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.754 while reaching the peak value of $0.8594 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.7511. The stock current value is $0.89.

Recently in News on August 7, 2020, BIO-key, Provider of Multi-Factor Identity and Access Management Solutions, Hosts Q2 Investor Call Friday, Aug 14 at 10am ET. BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2020 results on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET (details below). Results will be reported prior to the market’s opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the conference call. You can read further details here

BIO-key International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5800 on 03/27/20, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) full year performance was -11.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIO-key International Inc. shares are logging -65.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 154.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9283013 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) recorded performance in the market was 65.12%, having the revenues showcasing -14.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.60M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIO-key International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7964, with a change in the price was noted +0.3165. In a similar fashion, BIO-key International Inc. posted a movement of +58.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,875,712 in trading volumes.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BIO-key International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BIO-key International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.30%, alongside a downfall of -11.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.97% during last recorded quarter.