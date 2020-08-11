Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) market price of $6.19 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) is priced at $6.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.15 and reached a high price of $6.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.16. The stock touched a low price of $6.06.

Recently in News on August 6, 2020, Liquidity Services Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT; www.liquidityservices.com), a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world’s largest marketplace for business surplus, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2020 ended June 30, 2020. The Company’s Q3-FY20 performance showed improving top line trends in the second half of the quarter as businesses and governments re-opened from government ordered closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic which, combined with cost control measures, generated positive GAAP Net Income, GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA. You can read further details here

Liquidity Services Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.95 on 06/23/20, with the lowest value was $3.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/20.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) full year performance was -8.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liquidity Services Inc. shares are logging -25.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.01 and $8.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1405584 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) recorded performance in the market was 3.86%, having the revenues showcasing 26.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 209.90M, as it employees total of 578 workers.

The Analysts eye on Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Liquidity Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.18, with a change in the price was noted +2.54. In a similar fashion, Liquidity Services Inc. posted a movement of +69.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 241,309 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LQDT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Raw Stochastic average of Liquidity Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Liquidity Services Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.57%, alongside a downfall of -8.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.84% during last recorded quarter.