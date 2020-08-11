Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Quarterly Performance is 48.15%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX). It is currently valued at $0.78. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.83, after setting-off with the price of $0.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.80.

Recently in News on August 11, 2020, Jaguar Health to Host Investor Call August 13th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Regarding Q2 2020 Financials and Business Updates. Company Plans to File Q2 2020 10-Q on August 13, 2020. You can read further details here

Jaguar Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0800 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.3507 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) full year performance was -48.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jaguar Health Inc. shares are logging -53.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $1.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2373163 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) recorded performance in the market was -0.12%, having the revenues showcasing 48.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.74M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jaguar Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5444, with a change in the price was noted +0.3121. In a similar fashion, Jaguar Health Inc. posted a movement of +68.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,539,588 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JAGX is recording 1.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jaguar Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jaguar Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.89%, alongside a downfall of -48.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.15% during last recorded quarter.