Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 35.36M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), which is $1.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.85 after opening rate of $1.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.73 before closing at $1.78.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results. – Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was $4.7 million. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9800 on 06/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.2760 for the same time period, recorded on 03/06/20.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was -7.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -65.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 400.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9907708 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was 108.02%, having the revenues showcasing 263.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 303.58M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0664, with a change in the price was noted +0.9727. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of +233.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 23,281,186 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical rundown of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 108.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 211.52%, alongside a downfall of -7.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 263.27% during last recorded quarter.