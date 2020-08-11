Here is why PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 17.50%

At the end of the latest market close, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) was valued at $3.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.94 while reaching the peak value of $4.06 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.73. The stock current value is $3.92.

Recently in News on August 10, 2020, PDS Biotechnology Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (“PDS Biotech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by PDS Biotech. PDS Biotech intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares sold in the offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. You can read further details here

PDS Biotechnology Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.98 on 08/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.62 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) full year performance was -39.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares are logging -39.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 537.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $6.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1396001 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) recorded performance in the market was 47.92%, having the revenues showcasing 315.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 59.23M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.64, with a change in the price was noted +3.22. In a similar fashion, PDS Biotechnology Corporation posted a movement of +460.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,475,450 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PDSB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Raw Stochastic average of PDS Biotechnology Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PDS Biotechnology Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.10%, alongside a downfall of -39.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 94.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 315.25% during last recorded quarter.